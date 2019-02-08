Latest NewsIndia

School Bus Driver Uses Bamboo Stick as Gear Lever, Crashes into a Car

Feb 8, 2019, 08:54 am IST
Less than a minute

Mumbai: You need to be careful while you are driving a car on the road and if you are carrying kids on board, that is all the more reason why should be careful.

Unfortunately, this bus driver from Mumbai risked the lives of students sitting in his bus when the vehicle hit a BMW car near Madhu Park in Khar (west) on Tuesday.

The bus driver is employed with the Santacruz’s Podar Educational Complex. The bus hit the BMW sedan and soon the car driver stopped the bus, only to find that he had been using a bamboo stick as a gear lever. n seeing this, he called the police control room and informed them about the same.

The driver said he had been using a bamboo stick for three days because he didn’t get time to repair the actual lever. A case has been filed against the driver under section 279 for rash driving and section 336 for an act endangering a person’s life.

Tags

Related Articles

The most beautiful true love story of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Nov 30, 2017, 06:27 pm IST

175 years imprisonment for doctor on sexual molestation grounds

Jan 25, 2018, 02:51 pm IST

Father and daughter releases their books at the same venue

Nov 8, 2017, 10:48 pm IST

Is Congress only for Muslim men, not women? : PM Narendra Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi

Jul 14, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close