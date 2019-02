Indian share markets ended sharply lower on Friday. Sensex and Nifty today witnessed losses in afternoon trade.

The Sensex declined by 425 points, or 1.15%, to close at 36,546.48, while the Nifty settled at 10,943.60, down by almost 126 points, or 1.14%. The Nifty MidCap dropped by 1.5%, while Bank Nifty dipped 0.34%.

The key indices fall was led by heavy sell off in domestic stocks and weak cues from global markets amid renewed concerns over US-China trade disputes.