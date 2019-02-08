Latest NewsEntertainment

Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Pre-Wedding Reception : See Pics

Feb 8, 2019, 09:50 pm IST
A pre-wedding reception of Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya and her fiance Vishagan Vanangamudi was held on Friday in Chennai.

The couple are getting married on February 11. As per various media reports, the pre-wedding reception was held at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. Several inside photos have been shared on social media and going by them, it appears that the function was an intimate affair.

The bride-to-be opted for a blue and gold silk sari while Vishagan Vanangamudi was dressed in a white shirt and a dhoti. Rajinikanth wore a kurta pyjama set and his wife Latha was seen in a green sari. Soundarya’s elder sister Aishwaryaa and her actor husband Dhanush also attended the ceremony.

