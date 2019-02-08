Split in Devaswom Board: A Padmakumar Informs Kodiyeri his Willingness to Resign

Thiruvananthapuram: Devaswom board president A Padmakumar has complained to CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that the board’s stand in Supreme Court while considering the review petitions on Sabarimala Young women entry was without his knowledge. It is reported that A Padmakumar had expressed his willingness to resign if this is how things are. There is also a news that Travancore Devaswom Board would call an urgent meeting in two days to discuss the issues.

Padmakumar says under the leadership of Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman Rajagopalan nair, Devaswom commissioner N Vasu and members Sankardas and Vijayakumar are trying to alienate him. He complained to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that for two weeks Devaswom commissioner is not sharing any information with him.

The day before yesterday, Devaswom board had taken a complete U-turn and changed their earlier stand regarding young women entry into Sabarimala.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the board, spoke of a need to transform jurisprudence and society and said equality was a basic right.

Rakesh Dwivedi said there was no scriptural prohibition on the entry of women, and that the essential practice of Hinduism was to allow women to enter temples.