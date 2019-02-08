Latest NewsIndia

Triple Talaq Bill: Arun Jaitley criticizes Congress’ stand

Feb 8, 2019, 09:11 pm IST
Union Minister Arun Jaitley today criticized Congress’ stand on Triple Talaq Bill saying Congress President Rahul Gandhi wants to repeat former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s history of cruelty against Muslim women.

In a Facebook post, Jaitley said, a recent case from Bareilly has shocked his conscience and it relates to the obnoxious practice of Nikah-halala in Islamic personal law.

Jaitley said, unfortunately when human conscience should have been repelled, the AICC President Rahul Gandhi and his coterie, while addressing a minority convention promised to withdraw the Bill pending in the Parliament.

The Minister said, the Supreme Court has already declared instant talaq as unconstitutional. Mr Jaitley said, votes are important, so is fairness but political opportunists only look at the next day’s headlines and nation-builders look at the next century.

