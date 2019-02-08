‘URI’The Surgical Strike: Vicky Kaushal’s film enters Rs 200 crore club

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is riding high on the box office success and has created a rage among the masses

RSVP’s URI: The Surgical Strike is still riding high on the box office success and the winning saga goes up and above and has created a rage among the masses. Now keeping the josh high at the box office RSVP’s URI: The Surgical Strike crossed 200 crores and definitely becomes the first content blockbuster of this year.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century… ?+?… Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross ? 225 cr… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: ? 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

Vicky Kaushal starrer has shattered a record previously held by the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2. The Aditya Dhar directorial has surpassed day 23 and day 24 box office collections of the Prabhas starrer.

URI: The Surgical Strike has made Rs 2.20 crore on Thursday, taking the India collections to Rs 200 crore at the end of its fourth week.