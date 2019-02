In Women’s cricket, the Indian women’s team lost the second T-20 match to New Zealand by four wickets at Auckland.

The Hosts managed to achieve the target of 136, off the last ball of the game. India scored 135 for 6 in the stipulated 20 overs, with the help of 72 by Jemimah Rodrigues and 36 by Smriti Mandhana.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Sunday in Hamilton.