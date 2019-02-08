Young couple caught kissing on camera in metro station lift : Watch Video

The videos of a young couple caught kissing on CCTV cameras in a Hyderabad metro lift has gone viral.

Hyderabad Metro Rail officials say the matter will be investigated even as the moral police has got to work.

The officials are trying to identify the station where such act was captured. L&T will investigate the matter and check the authenticity of the video and the location of the incident.

“This is the first time such incidents have come to our notice,” says HMRL MD NVS Reddy. “We will investigate and take preventive steps,” he added.