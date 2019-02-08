Latest NewsIndia

Young couple caught kissing on camera in metro station lift : Watch Video

Feb 8, 2019, 10:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

The videos of a young couple caught kissing on CCTV cameras in a Hyderabad metro lift has gone viral.

Hyderabad Metro Rail officials say the matter will be investigated even as the moral police has got to work.

The officials are trying to identify the station where such act was captured. L&T will investigate the matter and check the authenticity of the video and the location of the incident.

“This is the first time such incidents have come to our notice,” says HMRL MD NVS Reddy. “We will investigate and take preventive steps,” he added.

 

Tags

Related Articles

despite-flat-stomach-regular-periods-woman-still-gives-birth-healthy-baby

Despite a flat stomach and regular periods woman still gives birth to a healthy baby

Mar 7, 2018, 09:08 am IST

Sunny Leone bowed out of the New Year Event in Bangalore: See what she said to youngsters

Dec 20, 2017, 10:52 pm IST

BJP built tallest statue of Patel, but could not construct Ram Mandir ,says Omar Abdullah

Dec 10, 2018, 06:46 pm IST

1.24 Lakh bottles of liquor and four Lakh beer cans daily, this cities consumption data is shocking

Jan 15, 2018, 07:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close