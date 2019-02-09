2 killed 4 kids injured in lightning strikes

In the western part of Nepal, two people were killed and four children seriously injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes.

A 20-year-old girl, identified as Saraswoti Nath, was killed after being struck by lightning at Bhageshwor area in Dadeldhura district on Friday. Her two brothers, aged 15 and 8, and as many sisters, aged 14 and 12, sustained serious injuries in the incident. They have been admitted at a sub-regional hospital in Dadeldhura.

In a separate incident at Amargadhi area in the same district, a 48-year-old man, identified as Gogan Daulyal, died after being hit by lightning.

In Nepal, lightning is considered as one of the major causes of natural calamities deaths.