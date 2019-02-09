61 individuals declared gross income of over Rs 100 crore

A report revealed that only 61 individuals declared an income of over Rs 100 crore during the assessment year of 2017-18. It must be noted that in a population of 1.3 billion Indians, just 61 people earning over Rs 100 crore is minuscule.

In the previous year, there were 38 individuals who had declared an income of over Rs 100 crore. In the assessment year of 2014-15, the number of individuals disclosing a gross total income of over Rs 100 crore in a year in his/her return of income filed with the Income Tax (IT) department was 24.