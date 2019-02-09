Latest NewsIndia

61 individuals declared gross income of over Rs 100 crore

Feb 9, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

A report revealed that only 61 individuals declared an income of over Rs 100 crore during the assessment year of 2017-18. It must be noted that in a population of 1.3 billion Indians, just 61 people earning over Rs 100 crore is minuscule.

In the previous year, there were 38 individuals who had declared an income of over Rs 100 crore.  In the assessment year of 2014-15, the number of individuals disclosing a gross total income of over Rs 100 crore in a year in his/her return of income filed with the Income Tax (IT) department was 24.

Tags

Related Articles

Modi’s Israel Visit : India to buy two Phalcon Warning System from Israel

Jul 6, 2017, 07:51 pm IST

Buying property overseas more lucrative for Indians. Here is why?

Dec 17, 2017, 09:57 am IST

Can It Upset One Plus 6? All You Need to Know about Asus Zenfone 5Z

Jul 22, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

Muslim woman wearing Hijab denied permission to appear exam

Dec 20, 2018, 08:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close