Central Armed Police Forces Recruitment 2019: 76,500 vacancies,check exam date, other details here

Feb 9, 2019, 06:28 pm IST
The Union Home Ministry has launched a massive recruitment drive to fill 76,578 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces through a month-long computer-based written exam slated to start from February 11.

Of the total vacancies, 54,953 are for the post of Constable (General Duty), 1,073 at the level of Sub-Inspector (General Duty), 466 for Assistant Commandant (General Duty) and 20,086 vacancies pertain to promotional posts and in other cadres such as tradesman, ministerial, medical, paramedical, communication and engineering.

The CAPF include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Assam Rifles and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
The direct recruitment for 54,953 vacancies for the post of constable is going to be made through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which will conduct a computer-based written examination for a month, from February 11 to March 11.
Of the vacancies for constable ranks, CRPF has the maximum 21,566 followed by the BSF (16,984), the SSB (8,546), the ITBP (4,126) and the Assam Rifles (3,076). The remaining vacancies are in the CISF and other CAPFs. Of the total vacancies for the post of constables, 7,646 are for women and remaining 47,307 for men.

Of the 1,073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector, the BSF has the maximum 508 vacancies followed by the CRPF (274), the SSB (206) and the ITBP (85). Of these vacancies, 38 are for women and remaining 1,035 for men. Direct recruitment for these posts also will be made by the SSC through a written examination from March 12 to 16.

CAPF Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancies

54,953 are for the post of Constable (General Duty) -Recruitment through SSC exam

1,073 at the level of Sub-Inspector (General Duty),

466 for Assistant Commandant (General Duty)

20,086 vacancies pertain to promotional posts and in other cadres such as tradesman, ministerial, medical, paramedical, communication and engineering.

CRPF constable post- 21,566

BSF constable -16,984

SSB – 8,546

ITBP – 4,126

Assam Rifles – 3,076

1,073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector – Direct recruitment through SSC?exam

BSF – 508

CRPF- 274

SSB- 206

ITBP- 85

