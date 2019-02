In the first semi-final match in the Chennai Open Challenger ATP Tennis, French player Corentin Moutet defeated Mukund Sasikumar 3-6, 6-4, 6,2 and advanced to the finals.

In another semifinal, top seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran will play against Andrew Harris of Australia.

In quarterfinals, top seed Prajnesh overpowered James Duckworth of Australia 6-4, 6-3 with ease. He faces Andrew Harris of Australia in the semifinals this evening.