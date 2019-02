In Tennis, the Indian campaign at the ATP Chennai Open Challenger tournament came to an end today.

Both top seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sasikumar Mukund bowed out after losing their respective Singles semi-final matches.

While Prajnesh lost to Aussie Andrew Harris, 4-6, 6-3, 0-6, Mukund was beaten by Frenchman Corentin Moutet, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.