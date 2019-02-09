Do You Know How Much Ranji-winning Vidarbha coach Fined his Bowlers For Bowling Noballs?

Twice winning the title as a player with Mumbai (1983-84 and 1984-85) and then six times as coach, Mumbaikar Chandrakant Pandit is the much sought after coach in the country now.

Under him, Vidarbha once again emerged as the best team in Ranji Trophy. His route to success and different methods are now becoming a topic of discussion and one such rule the coach had was to fine players who ball a no-ball.

Defending Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha’s coach Chandrakant Pandit fined his bowlers for delivering no-balls during the tournament. Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal revealed bowlers were fined ?500 for each no-ball and bowlers who got a wicket on no-balls were fined ?1,000.

Well, even though it sounds harsh, his methods work, don’t they?