Fire at football training center kills 10 young players

Feb 9, 2019, 04:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Brazil, 10 people were killed when a fire ripped through the training ground of Flamengo football club, in Rio de Janeiro. Three people were also injured in the fire. 13 other players escaped the sleeping quarters.

Witnesses alleged that the fire started in the air conditioning system. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze.

Flamengo is one of the best-supported clubs in Brazil and known around the world. Known by fans as the Red-and-Black, the club won the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the Champions League, in 1981 and lifted the Intercontinental Cup a few months late

