In his new film Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a volleyball player

Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a volleyball player in his new film. Debutant Prabhu will be directing the movie. Kollywood’s leading banner Lyca Productions is producing the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen shooting for ‘Maamanithan’, directed by his mentor Seenu Ramasamy. The actor is also set to make his Malayalam debut this year with ‘Marconi Mathai’, in which he will be playing one of the leads alongside Jayaram. Two of his films – ‘Sindhubaadh’ and ‘Super Deluxe’ are gearing up for release. Besides that hr has also committed for films with directors Vijay Chander, SP Jananathan, Venkata Krishna Roganth and Delhiprasad Deenadayal.