In Indian Super League football, in today’s match, Chennaiyin FC defeated Bengaluru FC 2 -1 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Goals from Jeje Lalpekhlua and Gregory Nelson helped the Chennaiyin FC take a two-goal advantage in the first half. Bengaluru FC forward Sunil Chhetri scored with a brilliant diving header goal to hand BFC a goal in the second half.