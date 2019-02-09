CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

KGF: Chapter 1 starring Rocking Star Yash successfully completed 50 days at the box office

Feb 9, 2019, 01:59 pm IST
KGF: Chapter 1 released last year in the third week of December, the second month into the new year and the movie is still making money as well news. Just yesterday, the report of makers eyeing to cast Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in the second part KGF: Chapter 2 was doing the rounds and later that day, KGF: Chapter 1 producer Vijay Kiragandur took to Twitter to express his happiness over the fact that the much successful Kannada blockbuster has completed 50 days at the box office.

His tweet read, “#KGF celebrating its 50th day today. I thank each one of you for your love and support and making it a blockbuster sucess. #KGF50Days @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @hombalefilms @Karthik1423″(sic).

