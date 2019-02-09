Money laundering case: Robert Vadra appears before Enforcement for third time

Husband of AICC general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in the purchase of assets abroad.

Vadra has already been questioned twice in the case. The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

His statements are being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Last week, a Delhi court had directed Vadra to appear before the probe agency and cooperate with the probe after he approached it seeking anticipatory bail.

The agency has told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, six flats and other properties.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him.

He is also expected to depose before the agency on Tuesday in Jaipur in another money-laundering case related to a land scam in Bikaner. The Rajasthan High Court has directed him to cooperate with the agency in the case.