Nun Sexual assault case: Transfer of nuns cancelled

Four Kerala nuns, who were transferred following their active involvement in the protest against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of sexually assaulting a nun, can now stay back at their convent in Kuravilangad of Kerala. They have received the permission for this from church authorities concerned. The nuns stay at the Kuravilangadu convent along with the survivor, who was not transferred.

The four nuns had been transferred by the Missionaries of Jesus congregation to various locations, months after they had complained at several forums within the church against the bishop. They, however, defied the directive.

The church reportedly cancelled the transfer orders on Friday, a day before the nuns started the second round of their protest in Kottayam. The Kottayam wing of Save our Sisters organised a protest meet in Kottayam on Saturday.

The nuns had earlier protested near the Kerala High Court in Kochi in September last year. Franco was arrested on September 21, 2018, on charges of rape, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation, and illegal confinement, three months after the complaint by the victim and protests by her fellow nuns in Ernakulam. In the complaint led on June 28, 2018, Franco was accused of raping her 13 times from 2014 to 2016 at Kuravilangad.