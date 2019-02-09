IndiaNEWS

Police arrested 4 over gang-rape complaint filed by 19-year-old

Feb 9, 2019, 06:18 am IST
Four of the accused in the Kishanganj gangrape have been arrested while two were still absconding, reported ANI on Friday.

In the incident, a teenage girl was raped by six people in front of her father. Police said the 19-year-old filed the complaint on Wednesday. In her complaint, she had alleged that the youths belonged to her village.

She said the six accused had knocked at her door and on Tuesday night and had asked her for water to drink. However, when she opened the door, they allegedly barged in and pulled her out with them.

The survivor told a leading portal that she was then taken to a deserted field near her house and was raped by the six accused who had taken her father hostage and tied him to a tree.

