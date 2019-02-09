Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various infrastructural projects in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The Prime Minister has said that basic infrastructure has been a long-standing demand of Arunachal Pradesh which was ignored by the previous governments.

In order to expand the Railway network in Arunachal Pradesh, Modi informed that survey of railway lines to 7 places is going on, out of which 3 have been already completed.

The Prime Minister said that his government is giving importance to power generation. He said with the inauguration of the 110 MW Pare Hydro- Electric Project, the state will not only get an uninterrupted power supply

but can also share power with other states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi. He also launched the DD ‘Arun Prabha’ Channel in Itanagar. It will be a 24×7 satellite television channel and is Doordarshan’s second channel for the north-eastern region, after DD North East. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Arunachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also laid foundation stones of several projects at Changsari near Guwahati. The projects include a six-lane and 1600 meter long bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati to North Guwahati. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of North East Gas Grid which will ensure uninterrupted availability of natural gas across the region and boost industrial growth.

Modi laid the foundation stone of City Gas Distribution Networks in Kamrup, Cacher, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts. The laying of the foundation stone of NRL Bio-Refinery at Numaligarh and a 729 km gas pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati passing through Bihar and West Bengal will boost the infrastructure of the region.