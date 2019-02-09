Princess makes unprecedented move into politics with run for PM’s post

In Thailand, a princess will run for the Prime Minister post in March 24 elections in an unprecedented entry by a royal into frontline politics. This will pit her against the chief of the ruling junta and redrawing the nation’s political landscape.

Sixty-seven-year-old Princess Ubolratana, the older sister of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, was announced as a candidate for the Thai Raksa Chart party steered by the Shinawatra political clan.

Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich told reporters that the board agrees that the name of Princess Ubolratana, an educated and skilled person, is the most suitable choice.

The Thai monarchy, a revered institution shielded from criticism by tough defamation law, has traditionally been seen as above the political fray, although royals have intervened in moments of political crisis.