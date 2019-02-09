Rafale deal: No one can question Modi’s honesty,For whom will he amass wealth? Who is there? asks Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has come forward defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajnath Singh today said that no one can question Modi’s honesty and rival parties should desist from “hoodwinking and misleading” the people. He was referring to the oppposition party’s accusation in Rafale deal. The opposition parties had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of corruption in Rafale deal.

Singh said those levelling “baseless and unfounded” allegations should answer that Modi would amass wealth “for whom, his wife, children? Who is there? Whom will he give it to?”

Asserting that there was no blot of corruption on any of the BJP leaders including prime ministers and chief ministers, he said senior party leader L.K.Advani had set an example by resigning when allegations were levelled against him.

“Some said prima facie there is the case, so our Advaniji had set an example by quitting. He said he won’t enter Parliament till his name is cleared. This is called politics,” he said. Singh was referring to Advani resigning as an MP in 1996 following allegations of his involvement in the infamous Hawala scam.