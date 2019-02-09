Rajinikanth Hosts Pre-Wedding Reception For Daughter Soundarya Ahead of Her Marriage

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is all set to tie the knot with actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi, and ahead of the big day, her father hosted a pre-wedding reception for her at Raghavendra Mandapam in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Attended by the families and friends of both the bride and groom to be, the rituals had started off with a sumangali pooja.

From pictures that have been shared online, Soundarya and Vishagan both looked glamorous in their traditional wear. Soundarya had on a beautiful gold and blue silk saree, while Vishagan wore a cream coloured shirt and a traditional South Indian dhoti. The two glowed as they greeted guests along with their families.