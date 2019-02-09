Latest Newscelebrities

Rajinikanth Hosts Pre-Wedding Reception For Daughter Soundarya Ahead of Her Marriage

Feb 9, 2019, 01:36 pm IST
Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is all set to tie the knot with actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi, and ahead of the big day, her father hosted a pre-wedding reception for her at Raghavendra Mandapam in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Attended by the families and friends of both the bride and groom to be, the rituals had started off with a sumangali pooja.

From pictures that have been shared online, Soundarya and Vishagan both looked glamorous in their traditional wear. Soundarya had on a beautiful gold and blue silk saree, while Vishagan wore a cream coloured shirt and a traditional South Indian dhoti. The two glowed as they greeted guests along with their families.

