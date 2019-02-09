Rohingya returns, Bangladesh seeks India’s support

Bangladesh sought India’s support for repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. Thi is a sensitive issue that Dhaka has raised several times with New Delhi for the last one year. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the request when he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Momen is on his first trip to India after his appointment as foreign minister following the re-election of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister in December. He also co-chaired the Joint Consultative Commission on the first full day of his visit with Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Modi mentioned that “the partnership between Bangladesh and India is flourishing under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina”.

“He reaffirmed India’s sincere commitment for Bangladesh’s prosperity and development,” said the statement.

He viewed that Bangladesh-India relations is a “model” between the neighbouring countries which “needs to be showcased for wider audience around the world”.