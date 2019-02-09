Sabarimala issue will help BJP in Lok Sabha election, says former PSC Chairman

Former PSC chairman and former Sankaracharya University Vice-Chancellor Dr. K.S.Radhakrishnan claimed that the Sabarimala issue will certainly help BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that BJP will benefit from the protest against the women entry in the Sabarimala Aiyyapppa temple.

Radhakrishnan, a strong sympathizer of Congress also said that he hoped for Congress to take the leadership of the protest. But it does not happen.

He also said that he will reveal his stand on contesting the election only when somebody approached him asking to contest the election. Till now nobody has approached him, he said.

Radhakrishnan a former Pro-Congress thinker has come forward criticizing the left government on Sabarimala issue. He also co-operated with BJP on the protest. He is now in the leadership of Sabarimala Karma Samiti. It has been in the air that he will be BJP candidate in Ernakulam constituency.