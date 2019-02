Tennis star Sania Mirza on Friday announced that a biopic on her will be made by Bollywood producer Ronnie Screwvala. Sania said she has signed a contract for the biopic and the initial work has already begun.

Sania, the only Indian woman tennis player to win a Grand Slam title (in doubles), said the making of the biopic was in the initial stages.

Sania’s biopic will add to earlier biographical films like Mary Kom, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.