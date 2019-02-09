SSC Recruitment 2019: Details of upcoming exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the dates of the upcoming examinations in official notification. The Assam Rifles Examination 2018 are conducted for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website i.e., ssconline.nic.in to check the exam dates.

The examination is entirely computer-based and is scheduled to be conducted by the Commission from February 11, 2019, and March 11, 2019, stated the official notification. The examination is scheduled to be held in many shifts.

Follow the steps below to apply for the various posts under SSC Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which reads- ‘SSC Recruitment 2019’.

Step 3: Click on the post you would wish to apply for.

Step 4: Enter your details and click on submit.

Step 5: Take a print out of the filled form for future reference.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the subsequent PET/PST and Medical Examination based on the normalized marks they secure. The normalized marks will also be considered while preparing the final merit list as well as during the selection of suitable candidates.