Syam Pushkaran – Dileesh Pothan team once again

Syam Pushkaran, the realistic scriptwriter is one of those writers who triggered a new wave in Malayalam cinema. ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’, the first film he wrote independently, bagged him a National award. He followed that up with ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’, another National award-winning film in which co-wrote the dialogues and was also the creative director.

Syam and Dileesh Pothan share a great rapport and that reflects on their works as well. They had also recently started a production house named ‘Working Class Hero’. Their maiden venture was ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, which they produced jointly with Fahadh Faasil’s banner. ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, has also opened to extremely positive reviews.