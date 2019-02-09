Latest NewsInternational

Train Collision, train driver died and four people seriously injured

Feb 9, 2019, 02:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

A train driver died and four people were seriously injured in northeast Spain Friday when two trains collided head-on outside Barcelona, the rail company and emergency services said. The crash occurred during the after-work rush hour, near Castellgali some 50 kilometres from the Catalan capital, national rail company Renfe said in a statement.

The collision claimed the life of a 26-year-old driver and severely injured four passengers, while another 100 suffered minor injuries, the emergency services said on Twitter.

Sixty-five people were unharmed. Renfe said an investigation was opened into the crash. In November, one person died and 49 others were injured on the same line when a landslide caused a train to derail.

