Trinamool Congress MLA shot dead

In West Bengal Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday. The incident occurred when Biswas, who is the legislator from Krishnaganj constituency, was present at Saraswati puja at Phoolbari under Hanskhali police station area.

TMC blamed the BJP for the murder. However, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh has denied the allegations and has demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Ghosh has further blamed factional fight in the TMC.