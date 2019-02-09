Technology

Vivo V15 Pro soon to hit Indian online shopping markets

Feb 9, 2019, 07:02 am IST
Less than a minute

Amazon took to its page to also show off the next flagship from the Chinese brand Vivo. The teaser notes the launch date for the Vivo V15 Pro as February 20, 2019. The device is said to have similar aesthetics of its predecessor Vivo Nex that launched last year, but the internal engine would be a bigger upgrade.

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor. While this sensor states 48MP, the effective picture will have a 12MP resolution equivalent. The fingerprint sensor will be within the display as usual, but is a 5th gen module.

Apart from the information that was revealed in the teaser, the photos alongside also shows a USB Type C port along with the SIM card and speaker on the bottom of the phone. The display has no notches and the earpiece is embedded between the display and the bezel on the top. The photos also show a relatively negative chin and forehead, which probably states that Vivo may have finally got rid of the bezels, making it a full-view display panel.

Tags

Related Articles

Nokia X6 rollout as Nokia 6.1 Plus. You Definitely Need to Check Out The Specs

Jul 20, 2018, 03:02 pm IST

This Country has roads that will charge your car on the move.

Apr 29, 2018, 04:11 pm IST

ISRO Successfully launches communication Satellite GSAT-17

Jun 29, 2017, 06:17 am IST

Honor 8 Pro launched in India

Jul 6, 2017, 03:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close