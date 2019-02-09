Vivo V15 Pro soon to hit Indian online shopping markets

Amazon took to its page to also show off the next flagship from the Chinese brand Vivo. The teaser notes the launch date for the Vivo V15 Pro as February 20, 2019. The device is said to have similar aesthetics of its predecessor Vivo Nex that launched last year, but the internal engine would be a bigger upgrade.

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor. While this sensor states 48MP, the effective picture will have a 12MP resolution equivalent. The fingerprint sensor will be within the display as usual, but is a 5th gen module.

Apart from the information that was revealed in the teaser, the photos alongside also shows a USB Type C port along with the SIM card and speaker on the bottom of the phone. The display has no notches and the earpiece is embedded between the display and the bezel on the top. The photos also show a relatively negative chin and forehead, which probably states that Vivo may have finally got rid of the bezels, making it a full-view display panel.