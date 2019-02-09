Will contest from Thiruvananthapuram as Shiv Sena candidate: Former BJP leader P.P.Mukundan

Giving a tremendous shock to BJP Kerala state committee, former BJP president and senior party leader P.P.Mukundan said that he will contest from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. He also revealed that Shiv Sena and som others have already extended their support.

He severely criticized BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai. The Sabarimala problem is a golden opportunity, but the state party has lost the opportunity. Present leadership has not been able to exploit the issue of Sabarimala. If the party does not need my service let them expel me from the party, he said.

Senior leader Mukundan has been challenging the state leadership and is getting ready for the contest in the seat in Thiruvananthapuram, which the party and RSS think as the surest seat. The state leadership who earlier said that they will return him to the party’s main positions, but till now it is not actualized and this is the main reason for his frustration.

Earlier in assembly elections, he wanted to contest as an independent candidate. And later senior leader including O. Rajagopal interfered and he withdrew his decision.

Mukundan visited the party office after a long years gap when Kummanam Rajasekharan was the president of the party. And he also attended some party programmes. But late the leadership closed the doors of the party for him. Though the RSS wants him back in the party, the party state leadership is neglecting it.