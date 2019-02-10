Latest NewsIndia

538 people including over 300 students airlifted by Indian Air Force

Feb 10, 2019, 06:32 pm IST
In Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 538 people, including 319 GATE aspirants, were airlifted in separate sorties by the Indian Air Force between the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

A Defence spokesman yesterday said that the Air Force launched the special sorties of C17 Globemaster and came into the assistance of GATE aspirants, the locals and tourists who were stuck in the twin capitals due to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway. He said a total of 319 students appearing in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today were airlifted from Srinagar airport to Jammu airport during the last two days.

