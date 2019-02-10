IndiaNEWS

Bollywood actor found dead at home

Feb 10, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Mahesh Anand, who essayed negative role in a number of Bollywood movies, was on Saturday found dead at his residence here in mysterious circumstances.

Police did not ruled out suicide even though no suicide note has been recovered.

The body of the 57-year-old actor, who was last seen in Govinda’s ‘Rangeela Raja’ released last month, was found in a decomposed state from his residence in Andheri’s Yaari road, police said.

The body was sent to the nearby Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

Anand suspectedly had drinking problems and was living alone as his wife lives in Moscow, the police added.

While the reason behind the actor’s death is unclear, doctors from the hospital said the body was brought from his residence in a decomposed condition.

