Burdwan blast case:Police arrest JMB operative

The special task force of the Kolkata Police has arrested one person from the city for his allegedly link with the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

A resident of Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district Manirul Islam was picked up from Sealdah station. Police said that he is an active JMB member since 2010. According to police, he used to visit Mokimnagar Madrasa frequently for recruitment purposes.

Earlier a week ago, the STF had arrested another JMB operative Abdul Matin from Kerala who hailed from Assam’s Barpeta. He joined the JMB in 2010 when he used to study at the Madrasa. On January 29, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had nabbed two Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) operatives from Bengal’s Hooghly district.

On October 2, 2014 , an explosion was reported at Khagragarh in Burdwan district of West Bengal. Two JMB operatives died in the accidental blast while making bombs and a third one was seriously injured.