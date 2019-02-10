Chit Fund Scams: Questioning of Kolkata Police Commissioner continues

The questioning of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in chit fund scam cases continued by CBI on the second day today at the agency’s office at Shillong in Meghalaya. Kumar was questioned for nearly eight hours yesterday. The CBI also called the Magistrate to be present at the questioning in case any issue arises of ill-treatment of the Police Commissioner.

The Supreme Court had, on Tuesday, directed the Kolkata Police Chief to appear before the CBI and faithfully cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam. The court had made it clear that he will not be arrested.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner is being questioned by a team of CBI officials comprising of SP Jagrup Sinha, PK Kalyan, Partha Mukherjee and DSP T Bardhan in connection with the Saradha Chit-Fund scam case.

Meanwhile, another accused of the scam former Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has also appeared for the questioning at the CBI office. It was informed that the duo are likely be questioned in the same room sitting next to each other.

Earlier, a special investigation team headed by the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar had arrested Kunal Ghosh. Later, Gosh was released on bail.

It is expected that the questioning will go on an entire day. A 22-page questionnaire has been prepared by the CBI which are carried out in a phase manner.