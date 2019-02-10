Latest NewsInternational

Building collapse death toll rises to 21

Feb 10, 2019, 07:33 pm IST
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a collapsed residential building in Istanbul, Turkey, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

The death toll in a residential building collapse in Kartal district of Istanbul has risen to 21. Till now, 14 injured people have been pulled out from the rubble. It is not yet clear how many people are still trapped in the debris of the building.

As per officials, the illegal buildup of the top three floors of the building could be a possible reason behind the collapse. A great amount of sea sand has been found in the concrete that was used for the construction of the collapsed building, the officials informed.

