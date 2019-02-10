Latest NewsIndia

Former J& K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti praises Pakistan Prime Minister

Feb 10, 2019, 08:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti today praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking steps to name a forest reserve after Guru Nanak Dev. She but hit out at the Centre saying its “top priority” seems to be renaming ancient cities and building Ram temple in Ayodhya. She in her social media handle raised her stand.

She was reacting to Khan’s announcement that he was taking steps to name the wildlife reserve after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

“The Baloki Forest Reserve and a new University in Nankana Sahib will be established and named after Baba Guru Nanak. Pakistan belongs to all citizens equally and we will ensure that Sikh pilgrims are facilitated for the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak,” Khan said at a function.

Tags

Related Articles

HIJACK THREAT ON MOBILE,MAN ARRESTED

Nov 13, 2017, 04:30 pm IST
conflict in Jharkhand

Rajya Sabha elections: drama & confusion in Jharkhand

Mar 24, 2018, 07:52 am IST

Fastest car and Cheetah compete in a head-to-head race: Guess who wins the racing, See Video

Dec 6, 2017, 08:45 pm IST

Sachin Trolling Australia? This is what he said About Australia’s Batting

Dec 8, 2018, 06:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close