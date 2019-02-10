Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Rahul Gandhi of being a ‘King of lies’

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Congress president Rahul Gandhi of being a ‘King of lies’ and added that he is suffering from Rafale-iya as he cannot see anything beyond Rafale.

Speaking at an event here, Chouhan said that the kind of allegations Gandhi is putting is unacceptable. “He is using foul language and is repeating lies. The allegations he is putting on us regarding Rafael get scrapped automatically,” said Chouhan and asserted that in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls public will do a treatment of his Rafale- iya.

In an apparent reference to P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh’s recent statement on NSA being invoked by MP CM Kamal Nath, Chouhan alleged that there is an internal difference of opinion in the party.

Sharpening his attack on the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh for not fulfilling its farm loan waiver promise he accused the grand old party of making the procedure more complex.

“Rahul Gandhi had said if farm loans are not waived off he will change the CM. Till date no farm loan has been waived off,” he stated.

Speaking on Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in politics, Chouhan welcomed her decision to officially join politics but claimed it will not do any miracle for the Congress.

Yesterday, BJP took a dig at the Congress president and compiled a list of “10 lies peddled by him on Rafale deal” and said that he deserved Nobel Prize. The grand old party and the saffron party are engaged in a bitter war of words after a newspaper report claimed that the PMO was running a parallel negotiation with the French government in 2015 on Rafale deal, a claim which has been rejected by the Centre.