Gautham Menon approached to direct the re shooting of Varmaa

Feb 10, 2019, 11:53 pm IST
Director Gautham Menon is likely to be brought on board to reshoot Varmaa, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy (2017). The makers of the film had earlier this week announced that they will reshoot the entire film after being disappointed with the output delivered by director Bala, who was roped into helm the project.

Varmaa, which was slated for release in March, marks the debut of Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram, who will reprise the role played by Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu original.

According to the official statement released by the makers, “E4 Entertainment has engaged B Studios to recreate the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy titled Varmaa, on a first copy basis, on the latter’s insistence. We at E4 Entertainment are not happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences; we have decided not to release this version.”

 

The makers plan to start the shoot afresh with a new cast and crew, including the director. Dhruv alone will be retained to play the lead role.

