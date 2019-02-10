Latest NewsIndiaInternational

Hindi becomes official language in Abu Dhabi courts

Feb 10, 2019, 07:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Abu Dhabi has included Hindi as the third official language used in its courts, alongside Arabic and English. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said it has extended the adoption of interactive forms of statement of claims filed before courts by including the Hindi language alongside Arabic and English in labour cases.

The judicial body said the move is aimed at helping Hindi speakers to learn about litigation procedures, their rights and duties without a language barrier, in addition to facilitating registration procedures via unified forms available through the ADJD website.

According to official figures, the Indian community in the UAE, numbering 2.6 million, constitutes 30% of the total population and is the largest expatriate community in the country.

Tags

Related Articles

SBI resorts to stern actions for not maintaining minimum balance

Mar 14, 2018, 05:09 pm IST

Hindu Organisations to Come up with Ayyappa Jyothi to Defend Women Wall

Dec 13, 2018, 08:57 am IST

Assembly Elections 2018 Live: Counting of Votes in these Five States Today

Dec 11, 2018, 07:23 am IST

‘Anyone as PM will be better than Modi’: TDP chief

Nov 29, 2018, 07:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close