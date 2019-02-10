Hindi becomes official language in Abu Dhabi courts

Abu Dhabi has included Hindi as the third official language used in its courts, alongside Arabic and English. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said it has extended the adoption of interactive forms of statement of claims filed before courts by including the Hindi language alongside Arabic and English in labour cases.

The judicial body said the move is aimed at helping Hindi speakers to learn about litigation procedures, their rights and duties without a language barrier, in addition to facilitating registration procedures via unified forms available through the ADJD website.

According to official figures, the Indian community in the UAE, numbering 2.6 million, constitutes 30% of the total population and is the largest expatriate community in the country.