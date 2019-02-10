India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20: India lose by four runs, New Zealand wins series

New Zealand defeated India in the final and crucial match in the T20 series in Hamilton. And by this win, the hosts won the series 2-1. India failed to chase down the target of 213. The Indian battle ended at 208 runs.

India suffered a setback early when Shikhar Dhawan departed for 5. Vijay Shankar has promoted up the order at No.3 and he was the top scorer of the Team India. He scored 43 runs. Playing his 300th T20 cricket match, Dhoni fell to Daryl Mitchell for 2.

Earlier, Colin Munro had led a spirited charge with the bat for New Zealand. He and Tim Seifert added 80 for the opening wicket before the latter fell for 43. Munro top scored with 72.

Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Yuzvendra Chahal was India’s best bowler. He picked up 2 for 27 off his 4 overs. The Pandya brothers went for 98 runs off 8 overs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar Khaleel Ahmed conceded 37 and 47 runs off their 4 overs, respectively.

Score: New Zealand – 212/ 4 (20)

India -208/6(20)