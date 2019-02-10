India Vs New Zealand T20: Indian women loses the match and the series to Kiwis

The India women’s team lost the final T20 match against New Zealand. The team almost pulled off a dramatic win but failed to score a boundary in the final delivery to lose the third and final T20 International against New Zealand by a mere two runs. India needed 16 runs from the final over and Raj and Deepti Sharma (21 not out) raised hopes of a remarkable win by hitting boundaries in the first and third deliveries but were left to hit a four off the last ball.

Three-match series has already lost after defeats in the first and second T20Is.

Senior player Mithali Raj contributed 24 not out from 20 balls after coming to bat at the fall of captain Harmanpreet Kaur at 2. Opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana had a career-best knock of 86 from 52 balls but the visiting side failed to build on her scintillating knock to end their innings at 159 for 4.

Earlier, Sophie Devine top scored with 72 while Amy Satterthwaite (31) and Suzie Bates (24) contributed some important runs as New Zealand posted 161/7 in their 20 overs.

Score Board:

New Zealand – 161/7 (20)

India – 159/4(20)