ISL Football 2019: FC Pune City hold ATK in a draw

In Indian Super League football, ATK suffered a huge blow in the race for a playoff spot as they were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Pune City on Sunday at the Balewadi Stadium.

John Johnson led onto his own net to give Pune the lead, which was canceled out by Jayesh Rane . Edu Garcia then put ATK in front by converting from the spot but Robin Singh scored the equalizer to seal a point for the hosts.

ATK, with 20 points from 14 games, are placed sixth on the table and are four points off the fourth spot. Pune City are a spot below with 14 points but have five matches left to play, giving them an outside chance of getting into the top four.