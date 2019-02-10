Latest NewsIndia

Jammu & Kashmir: Five terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

Feb 10, 2019, 05:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Jammu & Kashmir, five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kellam Devsar area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district today.

The gunfight erupted in the area in wee hours after a joint team of security forces launched cordon and search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists in the area.

As the forces zeroed in on the suspected place, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces indiscriminately. The bodies of the five terrorists killed have been recovered, however, their identities are yet to be ascertained.

