Kerala Flood: Navy completed and hands over new house for a flood-hit family

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command Vice-Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla on Saturday handed over the keys of a newly-constructed house to V.K. Babu, Vevukattu at Muttinakam near Varapuzha here.

The construction was sponsored by the Navy as part of the rehabilitation activities being undertaken by the SNC as Mr Babu’s original dwelling was severely damaged during the floods. It was demolished and reconstructed at a cost of Rs. 9.35 lakh.

“The new house was built as per specifications and suggestions of the house owner, and has two bedrooms, a drawing room, hall and a kitchen, with vitrified tile flooring in all the rooms. The project was being steered by INS Venduruthy and has been completed within four months,” the Navy said.

The Vice-Admiral was accompanied Ms Sapana Chawla, president of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region), and other senior officers.

The family celebrated the occasion as house warming, and Ms Chawla gifted a gas stove to the lady of the house.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba had visited the damaged house in August and had assured construction of a new house, for which he had sanctioned special funds to the Southern Naval Command.