MS.Dhoni breaks yet another record in Cricket history

Feb 10, 2019, 06:39 am IST
Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to achieve yet another milestone in his career as he eyes a third century of appearances in the twenty-over format of the game. The 37-year-old is already one of the most decorated cricketers of all time and head coach, Ravi Shastri very appropriately summed up his glittering career saying; “Players like Dhoni only come about once in 30-40 years.”

Dhoni, the mastermind of the game, has led the Men-in-Blue to several victories. His finishing skill is renown as one of the best in Indian cricket’s history. Following a lowly, 2018, Dhoni kicked-off 2019 is some swagger as he displayed top performances in the ODI series against Australia.

The Indian cricket team aced the 159-run chase against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I, where Dhoni came-off unbeaten 40 off 28 balls. The series is now tied 1-1 with the decider to be played in Hamilton on Sunday – sets up a suitable platform for the wicketkeeper-batsman to make his 300th appearance.

India will now aim to carry the momentum they gained at Auckland in Hamilton. In a season of many firsts for the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, MS, and co. will be aiming to become first among the equals to win a T20 International series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the final match on Sunday. The past three months have made for a memorable phase for the Indian cricket team, which won its first Test and bilateral ODI series in Australia followed by the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand.

In 2017, Dhoni became only the fourth Indian reach 300 ODI appearances. Only Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304) had done that prior to him.

