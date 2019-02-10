See the amazing box office collection of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slowly but surely making progress at the box office, and has earned a total of Rs 85.80 crore on day 15. The movie, which is about the life of Rani Laxmibai, had crossed Rs 50 crore on day 5 of its release, and by day 10 it had earned Rs 75 crore, and apart from the praise that Kangana has been getting for her directorial debut, it is also doing good business overseas.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh while sharing the movie’s collections had also stated that it should witness an upward trend in the third week. He had earlier tweeted the overseas collection till February 7, which stood at $3.1 million. The movie had collected $1.14 million in the US and Canada, $861,000 in UAE, $212,000 in UK, and $297,000 in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.